Rumors, like a virus, can spread fast in Hopkins County; however, the 2019 novel coronavirus rumor spreading around local social media, has been deemed false by Public Health Director Denise Beach.
Over the weekend rumors spread that a person had been quarantined at Baptist Health Madisonville’s emergency room, that is not true, Beach said.
“We have had nobody with the 2019 novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV,” she said. “The coronavirus we are concerned about right now is coming from Wuhan City, China.”
The Health Department and Baptist Health Madisonville were quick to extinguish the weekend rumor. Carla Boggess, an infection control nurse with Baptist Health, said there are not any confirmed cases in Kentucky. There are 15 confirmed cases in the United States, the closest state with a culture-confirmed case is Illinois.
Beach said the federal government is currently doing a good job of quarantining and checking people coming into the country.
“If there were a problem, it would be my job as public health director to get the information out to the public,” she said. “It won’t come on somebody’s Facebook feed that is not in public health.”
If you need correct information, Beach said to look at the Hopkins County Health Department website and Baptist Health’s website.
“Don’t accept rumors. We have a responsibility, and I have a responsibility to get the information out to the public,” she said. “We would certainly do that if there was something to be concerned about in our area.”
Beach said there are several things people need to understand concerning the 2019-nCoV.
“In order to be a suspect for that strand, you have to have a fever and a lower respiratory infection. You have to have been in the Wuhan City, China, area in the last 14 days or have been a contact of a case,” she said. “We have had no one in our county that has been quarantined, a suspect or has been confirmed to have it.”
If someone in the area met the criteria for the 2019-nCoV, Beach said there are protocols in place at the care centers, emergency rooms and hospitals to properly isolate and quarantine a patient.
“It is reportable immediately to the health department, and we have a plan in place with the police department who notifies us, even if we’re closed if there is a public health emergency,” she said.
Baptist Health has an outbreak and exposure questionnaire they ask of anyone entering their clinics or hospitals, said Boggess.
“These are specific questions the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has requested people ask in relation to their travel to China,” she said.
The 2019-nCoV is a new strand of the coronavirus, which is part of a larger family of viruses. These viruses are common in different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats and bats, according to the CDC.
Rarely, a coronavirus that comes from animals infects people and then spreads from person to person; however, that did happen with both the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and is now happening with 2019-nCoV.
“This is a new strain that they have identified and has caused an outbreak in China’s population that has now spread worldwide,” Boggess said.
Baptist Health infection control nurse Tracy Smith said because the coronavirus is a respiratory virus and can be flu-like, people need to use the same precautions and practice proper respiratory etiquette.
“Make sure you’re coughing into your elbow. If they’re coughing into it, or sneezing into a tissue, they need to sure and wash their hand,” she said. “Stay away from people who are sick, if you’re sick stay home. Do those types of things because it’s all prevention.”
For more information regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website at http://bit.ly/COVID19_CDC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.