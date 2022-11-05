Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 12:32 am
Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Elisabeth Sue Bleier, of Madisonville, was charged November 3, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting, and failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey C. Duncan, of Nebo, was charged November 3, 2022, for leaving a scene of an accident, failure to render aid, criminal littering, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of open alcohol container in a motro vehicle.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Amanda Skidmore, was charged, November 3, 2022, for following another vehicle too closely, failure of owner to maintain required security/insurance card, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Carrie D. Thompson, was charged, November 3, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Vernon E. Douglas IV, was charged, November 1, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Michael J. Oldham, was charged, November 4, 2022, for public intoxication, fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.
Shayne F. Stewart, was charged, November 3, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Clinton T. Campbell, was charged, November 3, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Travis Eugene Richmond, was charged, November 3, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of synthetic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Michael Moritz, was charged, November 4, 2022, for contempt of court and libel/resistance to order.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.