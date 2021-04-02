Local school superintendents Dr. Deanna Ashby and Leonard Whalen are glad to have funding for full-day kindergarten pass in the Kentucky legislature.
“We as superintendents and districts across Kentucky have wanted full-day kindergarten funded for years,” said Ashby, superintendent for Hopkins County schools.
The Kentucky House and Senate passed House Bill 382 on Tuesday which allocated $140 million to fund all-day kindergarten, which will go into effect for the upcoming school year.
The Senate passed the bill with a 36-1 vote and then the House passed it with a 90-3 vote. The bill now goes to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for a signature or a veto. The legislature would not be able to override a veto from the governor.
The Hopkins County School District has been offering full-day kindergarten for 19 years and has been supporting half of it with other funds from the school, said Ashby.
Eydie Tate, the chief financial officer for Hopkins County Schools, said they do not believe the new full-day kindergarten funding would affect any other state funding, but because the ruling is so new, they are not ruling anything out.
She estimated Hopkins County School District would receive around $800,000 to fund kindergarten. As for what they plan to do with the money they were using to fund kindergarten, they haven’t determined that yet.
“We would have to evaluate our budget,” said Tate. “I think creating opportunities to use those funds to meet the needs of those kids and hopefully target any gaps that we might have in learning loss for those kindergarten students brought on by COVID-19.”
Whalen — superintendent of Dawson schools — said full-day kindergarten has been offered for several years within the system. He does not know what impact the extra money will have on the district yet, but they will be looking into it.
“We will put it to the best use we can, but at least it will offset some of the costs we have had moving forward,” he said.
The bill only funds one year of full-time kindergarten. Whalen and Ashby said they hope the state legislature will continue to funding in the future because early childhood education is important.
“Preschool and kindergarten are the first time students ever come to school, and it lays the foundation,” said Ashby.
In other Dawson Springs School news, Whalen announced March 23 the school would be postponing all athletics and extracurricular activities until Monday, April 12 due to some positive COVID-19 tests within the school.
“We decided to do that to try to lessen some of our numbers moving forward,” said Whalen.
A couple of the athletic teams had to be quarantined because of a few positive cases he said. The rest were contacts who quarantined. Those students and staff are now back and the school is still conducting in-person learning.
