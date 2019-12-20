Back in Time

Many will likely be able to identify the Madisonville police officer in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives, but the young mom and child might be a bit harder for our readers. The photo appears to be a display promoting public safety as the signage to the officer's left is for a local "Neighborhood Watch" group and the display to the right depicts a variety of drugs in an apparent attempt to educate the public on what to look for. If you recognize those in the photo or remember the event, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
