The Historical Society of Hopkins County Women of Note committee is gearing up for the 11th year while honoring the 2021 recipients.
The historical society will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Government Center to have a small business meeting, but ultimately shine a light on the 2021 Women of Note from Hopkins County.
Linda Thomas, a historical society member and heading the Women of Note committee, said there are some amazing women this year being honored.
“I am just humbled by some of the things these women have done,” she said.
The 2021 recipients of the Women of Note from Hopkins County are Rae Ballard, Maureen Berry, Catrena Bowman Thomas, Tanya Bowman, Lynn Kennedy Curtis, Stacey Fazenbaker, Faye Florida, Kara Foster, Jenny Gibson, Ruby James Gordon, Cindy Kelly, Joyce Logan, Cynthia Mason, Liz Mitchell, Alice Monhollon, Tricia Noel, Amy Sanderson, Wendy Smith, Wanda Wilson, and Susan Wolford.
Out of the 20 women, only two are being posthumously recognized, Alice Monhollon and Ruby James Gordon. Thomas said their families have been contacted and invited to attend the meeting.
The Women of Note from Hopkins County booklet was started 11 years ago by Judy Adkins, she said.
“She began thinking about the fact that a lot of men have been documented throughout history in Hopkins County, but not a lot of women,” said Thomas.
Adkins started making a list and began interviewing women or sending information to them. Then she created a publication with their names, photos, and accomplishments. Thomas said Adkins wanted to step down as head of the committee after the 10th year, so Thomas stepped in.
“Judy started something, and I am just hoping to continue it,” she said.
One of the reasons she likes the publication is because it identifies a lot of women in the county, either currently here or were born here, who have made a name for themselves
“It has just been special to be able to recognize them and their families,” said Thomas.
While the Women of Note from 2021 are being recognized this year, Thomas said the committee has already started working on the nominations for 2022.
The committee uses the internet, the historical society, the genealogical society, old newspapers, and Ancestry to search for women and get an idea of who they are. She said a lot of the members may have someone in mind to add to the list before research is done.
Thomas said they try to have 20 women on the list to contact, but the number is not set in stone, there can be more or less. She did say that Danny Byrum, the historical society docent, has a list of the past recipients so they can make sure they are always finding new women to recognize.
Each woman being recognized gets a free booklet, but the cost of the books is $3. She said some families may want to purchase one as a keepsake.
“We are going to print 100 books, but we can always print more if we need to,” said Thomas.
With the county slowly coming out of COVID-19, they are hoping for a good turnout at the meeting on Thursday.
