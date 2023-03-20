Madisonville City Council members approved an emergency declaration during last night’s meeting that will allow the city to move forward with making needed repairs to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation building without waiting through the normal time consuming bidding process, which could take weeks.
According to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, the building is owned by the city but leased to the EDC.
Under Kentucky law, governmental entities are required to advertise and accept bids for any expense over $30,000, such as construction project or purchases of large items. However, in an emergency situations such as this, the city is allowed to bypass that requirement with an emergency resolution when waiting could have a negative outcome.
Council members unanimously passed the resolution, agreeing that the project needed to be done sooner rather than later.
The city received two quotes for the repairs, one from Downy Professional Construction in the amount of $42,800 plus $1,500 with a 20 year warranty, and a second from All Seasons Roofing in the amount of $65,759.79 with no specified warranty.
Council members voted unanimously to award the project to Downy Professional Construction.
• Council members also heard the annual independent audit report from Theresa Jones, CPA, who issued a “clean opinion” which is the standard opinion for financial audits with no major issues. She reported a total net position for the city to be $53,451,684. That amount includes all assets and income of the city, minus expenditures. The city’s net position has increased by $2,481,000 since last year.
• Police Chief Steve Bryan updated the council on the status of the “MTECH” police training building on Industrial Drive.
• Members approved second reading of an ordinance awarding a non-exclusive franchise contract with Atmos Energy for the sale of natural gas in the city of Madisonville.
• Members declared bad or storm damaged transformers owned by the electrical department as surplus so they could be disposed of.
