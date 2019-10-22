Ryan Quarles and Robert Haley Conway used to be neighbors. These days, they're political rivals.
"I know my opponent has lied by saying I never worked a day of my life on a farm," Quarles said during a visit to Madisonville last week.
Quarles hopes to win a second term as Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner two weeks from today.
Republican Quarles and Democrat Conway both live in Scott County, a three-hour drive from Madisonville. Quarles, 34, says he grew up with Conway's children.
"It's shameful," Quarles said Thursday before addressing a banquet for poultry producers. "He should know better than to try to pull one over on Kentucky voters. I've actually helped deliver hay to the farms that he farms around."
Conway, 63, responded Friday while heading down the Western Kentucky Parkway after campaign stops in Webster County.
"He's not a farmer per se," Conway said of Quarles. "He grew up on a farm, but he went to college to get an education and has been in politics since he was 25."
Conway says he's an eighth-generation Kentucky farmer. He admits he never expected to defeat Joe Trigg in the Democratic primary. But when Conway did in May, he received almost 9,000 more votes than Quarles did in the Republican contest.
The two main candidates disagree about the health of Kentucky agriculture. Quarles says in some western counties, the number of farms is increasing.
"Unlike other states, the number of farms has remained relatively stable in the past three or four years," Quarles said.
But Conway says Kentucky is losing three farms a day, while planting costs keep increasing for corn growers.
"I literally had to go back to work so I could afford to farm," the retired GE Capital manager said.
If he's re-elected, Quarles says his top priorities will be improving the exports of Kentucky farm products and promoting new agriculture technology. Conway has a five-point plan, which includes improvements in animal shelters and the legalization of medical marijuana.
A third candidate in the race is Libertarian Joshua Gilpin of Sedalia. He did not respond to a phone call requesting an interview. Gilpin's Facebook feed has said little about his campaign, but it indicates he also supports legalizing medicinal marijuana.
