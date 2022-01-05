According to Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis, the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) grant that the county applied for last month has been accepted and the new notification system will be installed within the next few weeks.
The new red light system will notify staff if there is an emergency within the cells. This upgraded technology will tie into the control board system and it will have both audible and visual alerts. The red light will flash in the hallway and an alarm will sound for the operator. This notification system will detect any emergency within the jail.
The grant will take care of more than half the project’s expenses, covering $10,000. The remaining $9,000 is in the budget, but with this grant, it will save a lot of money that was expected to be spent.
“This is a much better system,” Lewis said. “It will provide major improvements for safety and security in the jail.”
