The battle for 4th District State Representative and State Senate are halfway over following Monday night’s primary election.
Barring a last minute filing for a write-in candidate, State Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson will retain his seat in Frankfort after winning the Republican Party nomination against Hopkins County’s Roxan Lynn Ashby. Mills took the majority of the vote in Henderson, Hopkins and Webster counties to take an overall victory of 3,279-1,170. Mills actually received four more votes in Hopkins County (1,293) than he got in his home district of Henderson (1,289).
With no Democrat contender on the November ballot, Mills should cruise to retaining the seat.
Mill has served as the 4th District State Senator since unseating longtime Senator Dorsey Ridley in 2018. Prior to that election he had served one term as 11th District State Representative for Henderson.
In the State House race, former Madisonville police chief Wade Williams defeated former Republican Party chairman David L. Sharp 1,665-835 to secure the party’s nomination to face Democrat Byron Hobgood in November. Hobgood is currently the Hopkins County Attorney, but before entering this race had already announced his retirement from that position at the end of 2022.
Hobgood had opposition on the ballot Tuesday from Ronnie Heady. Heady was ineligible for the seat because he does not live in Hopkins County. He had filed for the seat before the state legislature redistricted Kentucky’s house seats earlier this year.
There will also be a third candidate in the race, although he will not appear on the ballot. Madisonville resident Bobby Girvin initially filed to appear in the primary, but it was later discovered that his filing had been turned in incorrectly. That discovered came after it was too late to change the ballots for Tuesday’s election, which is why his name appeared, although the votes cast for him do not count. He has refiled to run as a write-in in November.
