The COVID-19 vaccine is being offered at more locations as cases continue to decrease across Hopkins County.
Baptist Health Madisonville, the Hopkins County Health Department, the Walmart in Hanson and the Kroger on Island Ford Road in Madisonville are all now offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said vaccinations are going well and the vaccine supply seems to be increasing along with the sites.
“The estimates are that by the summer, anyone that wishes to receive a vaccine should have the opportunity to do so, which is great news,” she said.
The hospital is focusing on tier 1A and 1B along with those in tier 1C with health risks, said Quinn. If more appointments become available, the hospital will schedule others in tier 1C, said Quinn.
Tier 1A is anyone in long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care workers. Tier 1B is first responders, anyone who is 70-plus and school personnel, including child care workers. Tier 1C is anyone who is 60-plus, anyone who is over the age of 16 with chronic health conditions and essential workers.
Quinn said the hospital had two COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with none in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 2% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The health department has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases since March 1. As of Monday, there were 107 active COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been 3,651 who have recovered and 127 COVID-19-related deaths.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said vaccinations are going well and and her group has incorporated COVID-19 vaccinations into its regular operations to better serve the community.
Currently, the health department is scheduling appointments for those who are 60-plus, 50-plus with health conditions and 50-plus essential workers.
“If we have openings, we will move to all 1C,” said Beach.
For those who received their first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 26, appointments are available for second doses on Friday, March 26.
To schedule an appointment through the health department, visit https://www. hopkinscohealthdept.com/coronavirus-vaccination- information/ and for Baptist Health, visit scheduleyour vaccine.com or call 270.825.7330.
On Feb. 18, the Madisonville Kroger was announced as a vaccine site by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Vaccination appointments are available for those in tiers 1A, 1B and 1C.
To schedule an appointment through Kroger, visit Kroger.com/CovidVaccine.
The Walmart on Factory Outlet Drive in Hanson is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Hopkins County residents. The pharmacy is administering the Moderna vaccine to those in tier 1A, 1B and 1C.
For more information on Walmart’s vaccine rollout, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine. To schedule an appointment through Walmart, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.
