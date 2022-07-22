For the second year, the Pennyrile Master Gardeners will showcase local artists through the Art in the Garden event, tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. at the Hopkins County Extension Office in Madisonville.
Heather Staggs, master gardener event chair, said they have more than doubled the number of vendors from last year, which is exciting.
“The purpose of this event is to showcase our local artists because
I think that is overlooked a lot of times in our hustle and bustle,” she said.
Four different local musicians
will be set up to perform during
the event including Pat Harvey and the Wallbangers, Landon Adams, a group of horn players, and Peyton Bowling.
“These are all local musicians showcasing their talents,” said Staggs. “We will have a stage set up, and each act will have about 30-40 minutes to perform.”
They also have about 25 art vendors signed up to participate, she said. They will be set up outside around the extension office.
“We are so diverse in the art that is going to be there,” said Staggs.
They have different types of painters, a seamstress, crochet, macrame, foil art, wire art, sculptures, pottery, photography, stained glass, jewelry makers, and woodwork.
“You can get a unique item from these individuals that you won’t be able to find anywhere else,” said Staggs.
Some artists will be set to sell their work, some will just be for display, and some plan to teach a little about their art style.
The master gardeners have about 11 different gardens around the extension office and the sculpture will be placing several of his works in the gardens. The gardens are a kid’s garden, herb, orchard, grapevine, daylily, butterfly, prairie, perennial, keyhole, potted plant, and sunflower.
Along with looking at the different art, people can also browse through each of the gardens.
“We will have master gardeners on hand to answer questions or give information about each of the gardens,” said Staggs.
The event will have a few food trucks on site for when patrons become hungry. Staggs said they have Lyrics Ahh la Carte, Dole Whip Guys, and Benson BBQ coming.
Before people leave, they will be asked to fill out a survey, and then their name goes into a drawing for a gift basket. Staggs said the basket will be filled with small donations from each of the vendors.
The event is free. She encourages everyone to come out to support local artists, musicians, food truck owners
and the master gardeners.
Staggs said she will accept new vendors up until noon on Saturday, as long as there is space available.
Any artists wants to participate in Art in the Garden, should reach out to Heather Staggs through the Pennyrile Master Gardeners Facebook page or call the extension office at 270-821-3650.
