Madisonville Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday warning local residents to be aware of a phone scam that has been reported in Madisonville.
MPD posts that Madisonville Municipal Utilities has not sent out calls in reference to customers “good standing” and is not awarding $50 gift cards. If you receive such a call, don’t fall for it.
“Do not give out any personal information! If you have a question, please contact MMU yourself so you know you are actually talking to a city representative,” the post concludes.
