Peter Garrigan decided to build a bike repair station at Grapevine Lake as his Eagle Scout project.
Garrigan, a senior, said he had been thinking about what his Eagle Scout project would be for some time before going forward with the bike repair station.
“I try to get up there and ride my bike as much as I can,” he said. “There are other bike riding trails around town, but that is the only mountain bike trail.”
Having seen repair stations in other parks, he decided that if it was something he could use, then others could use it too.
“I’ve seen a couple at different parks and trails, and if your bike breaks, you can stop and pump up your tires or fix something on your bike,” said Garrigan.
He thought on the project for about a month before presenting it to the Boy Scouts of America and his Troop 3011 in Madisonville for approval. After it was approved, he said the project took three week to complete.
His dad’s construction company installed a bathroom in the park where the trails meet, and the bike repair station is next to that, where people might need it most.
Garrigan said the station includes a tire pump in case someone’s bike tires need air and tools if other repairs are needed.
He worked with James Seargent, owner of BreeZ Cycle Worx in Madisonville, to figure everything out.
“He’d been wanting to put something like that out there,” said Garrigan.
An Eagle Scout project has to be completed before the scout’s 18th birthday. Garrigan said his project was completed on July 29, which was a little too close to his birthday on Aug. 1.
Since the repair station was installed, Garrigan said he has heard good things from it.
“Some friends have used the trails and said they saw several people using it,” he said
Before he can be awarded the Eagle Scout, the highest rank a scout can achieve, Garrigan said he has to send in some paperwork, but that should be done by the end of the week, then he just has to wait to be approved, which could take a few weeks.
