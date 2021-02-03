The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Aaron Dalay, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription containing substance not in proper container and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Keenan Johnson, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Steven Matheny, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with contempt of court.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Justin Loukota, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
Casey Greer, 36, of Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Johnathan Laffoon, 29, of Manitou, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
Brandon Allison, 33, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
