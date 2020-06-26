Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Heaven Mason, 30, of Oak Grove was charged Monday with speeding 24 miles per hour over the speed limit (limited access), operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. — first offense — and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
• Gevin P. Lemons, 27, of Owensboro was charged Tuesday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Trestin D. Gamble, 26, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged Tuesday with speeding 18 miles per hour over the speed limit (limited access), and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Amy N. Ray, 33, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
• Randall S. Brown, 36, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
• Johnny Middleton, 50, of Madisonville was arrested Wednesday and charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of synthetic drugs — second or subsequent offense, drug paraphernalia — buy or possess — and criminal trespassing — third degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
