Michael Zimmer was selected as the new principal at Hopkins County Central High School. He will replace Jon Wells who is retiring at the end of this school year.
Zimmer said he was humbled and enthusiastic about this opportunity and he is ready to get started serving the students, faculty and staff, parents, and community members of Hopkins County Central.
“I would like to thank the Hopkins County Central High School Site-Based Decision Making Council and Superintendent Amy Smith for providing me the opportunity to lead Hopkins County Central High School,” he said.
Zimmer has served as the HCCHS assistant principal for the past three years. In his 19 years working in education, he has been Hopkins County Schools district teacher consultant, Madisonville North Hopkins High School curriculum coordinator and coach, and HCCHS technology integration specialist and social studies teacher.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said Zimmer’s experience as an assistant principal and curriculum coordinator will be beneficial as he begins his new role.
“The relationships he has built with the students, families, staff, and community will help him transition as he leads Hopkins County Central High School,” she said.
Zimmer earned his bachelor’s degree in social students from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree in education and administration from Murray State University. He is a member of the Madisonville Chrysalis Community Board of Directors and Hopkins County Young Professionals and a licensed USA Volleyball official.
Zimmer will start his new position on July 1.
“I look forward to building upon the work and achievement that my predecessors started at Hopkins County Central,” he said. “There is an abundance of opportunities for Central students to dream big. With hard work, students will be able to achieve success as they build their own Storm Legacy.”
