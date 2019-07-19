City saysit's readyto dealwith heatat concert

Tonight is going to be a scorcher. With that in mind, the city of Madisonville spent time Thursday making preparations for the sweltering summer heat for the large crowd expected at tonight's Friday Night Live concert.
The heat index for tonight's event is forecasted to be 103 degrees, but city officials are hoping the humidity won't stop the fun.
Madisonville's Director of Public Relations, Skylar Phaup, said officials spent most of Thursday morning making plans to help those attending stay safe and as cool as possible.
See Heat/Page A6
"We've been looking at the heat index and trying to make new plans on how we can best handle that," said Phaup, "We are looking at downtown businesses and seeing if they will operate as cooling stations."
Along with cooling stations, water will be available throughout the event, said Phaup.
Grand Funk Railroad will headline tonight's free downtown concert. The Cameron Tabor Band will get things started at 6:30 p.m., with GFR set to take the stage at 8 p.m.
Plenty of other activities will also be available, including a kid's zone, a variety of vendors and a beer garden.
