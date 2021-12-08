Wellness Wednesdays is a brand new program at the YMCA of Madisonville and it has gotten off to wonderful start, according to organizers.
Through the program, the local YMCA partnered with the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Service to offer a nutrition focused workshop for the community. The partnership offers six sessions of information about nutrition and wellness, with today being the fifth class of the series.
Special guest speaker Beth Devine, ARNP, from Health First will be speaking to promote mental wellness, and how to cope with stress during the holiday season. Devine will be on-site from 8-11 a.m. to speak and answer any questions you may have. The YMCA aims to educate the community about all areas of health and wellness, not just exercise and physical activity, which is what most people think of when they hear the word wellness.
“We are very excited to implement Wellness Wednesdays at the Y. We see this as a way to engage not only current Y members, but everyone in the community, and begin to bring into focus that being healthy is about more than exercise. While that is a large part of it, we want to highlight all of the aspects of health,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health, Hopkins County Family YMCA.
Free, and open to the public as well as Y members, the event takes place 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the YMCA located at 150 YMCA Drive in Madisonville.
