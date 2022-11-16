Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Douglas N. Phelps, of Hanson, was charged, November 14, 2022, for driving on a DUI suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance.
Lisa Moritz, of White Plains, was charged, November 14, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander resistance to order.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Timothy S. Keller ,was charged, November 14, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking, disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Brandon L. Russell, was charged, November 14, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and no registration plates.
Lisa N. Crawford, was charged, November 14, 2022, for failure to illuminate head lights, operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle under the influence.
Samantha Leslie Meier, was charged, November 14, 2022, for trafficking a contaminated ubstance in the first degree in the first offense.
