An individual suffered minor injuries Monday morning after a vehicle collision at the intersection of South Main Street and McLeod Lane.
According to a report released by the Madisonville Police Department, around 11:30 a.m., a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, driven by Barry Vannoy, and a 2017 Ford F-650, driven by Andrew Williams, collided after Vannoy disregarded a red light at the intersection of South Main Street and McLeod Lane and struck the F-650 as it proceeded through the intersection.
Williams was treated on scene and transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for suspected minor injuries, according to police reports.
Medical Center Ambulance Service, Madisonville Fire Department and Tally’s Towing assisted on the scene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.