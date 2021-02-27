Broadband connection in Hopkins County continues to meet obstacles.
Recent hold ups have included the winter weather that hit the area last week and negotiations with third-party vendors on “critical infrastructure” are still going on.
“We understand and share the frustrations that people in Hopkins County have about their Internet service,” said Joey Randolph with Watch Communications, who are in charge of the broadband project. “There are a lot of things that need to happen before we can flip the switch to start service. Unfortunately, there continue to be delays from a third-party vendor on critical infrastructure without which we cannot provide a connection.”
The site in negotiation was not revealed by Watch Communications.
“We continue to press that vendor on the importance of delivering that equipment,” said Randolph. “Once those circuits are in place, we will be able to quickly turn on service with better speeds and a reliable connection.”
Randolph said this project will involve 10 sites that will be used to connect the Hopkins County network.
“Those sites are broken down evenly into two phases,” said Randolph. “The sites must be constructed in a particular order, and we cannot perform any work on a site without a lease between Watch Communications and the property owner. We continue working with the owners of several properties involved in Phase 1 for these leases and greatly appreciate Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield’s assistance with this. We understand the pressing urgency to move quickly to provide high-speed broadband Internet to Hopkins County and are intensely focused on this work.”
Randolph said Watch is nearing the point where they can begin signing people up for service.
“Residents should expect to hear from us over the next few weeks about that with an expectation of service starting to mid to late March,” he said.
Whitfield said he spoke with members of Watch Communications last week about the frustrations of the delays, adding that grant money is already set for the project that has to be spent.
“I’m not willing to lose grant money that we have been OK’d to get because they are not moving fast enough,” Whitfield said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.