The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds drivers that the peak season for collisions involving deer is October, November, and December.
About half of all deer-related crashes occur during the last three months of the year.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer.
“We’d like to remind drivers to be especially watchful for deer and other wildlife on the move at dusk and at night when poor visibility is already an issue,” he said.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Deer Program Coordinator Noelle Thompson said shorter days and cooler nights help to trigger deer mating season and put deer on the move.
“The onset of autumn brings about physiological changes in male deer,” she said. “Bachelor groups of bucks break up and expand from their core area, leading to increased deer movement and the possibility of being hit on the roadways.”
Autumn harvesting also contributes to this movement as deer are forced to range farther for forage and hiding places.
Along with causing vehicle damage, deer can be hazardous to humans. Deer are among the leading causes of animal-related human fatalities in the United States, contributing to about 200 deaths on the highway every year.
In Kentucky, 2,988 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2021, according to to crash data used by the KYTC Office of High way Safety. That was an increase of about 100 crashes from 2020.
On average, U.S. Drivers have a 1 in 116 chance of a collision with an animal. Kentucky ranks above the national average at 18th among the states a 1 in 88 chance.
The Transportation Cabinet offers driving safety tips to motorists this fall. Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway, they tend to travel in groups. Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with oncoming traffic or a roadside object.
In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped. Always wear a seat belt. Keep headlights on bright at night unless other vehicles are approaching. Eliminate distractions while driving. Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn or dusk when deer are most active.
Motorists are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to the police. KYTC traffic engineers use the crash data to aid in placing deer-crossing warning signs and other safety measures.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.