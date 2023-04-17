After getting a pass on accusations of shoplifting at two stores on South Main Street in Madisonville, a Madisonville woman was arrested twice by the Madisonville Police Department on Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to the South Main Dollar General Store at 3:08 p.m. on Friday on a shoplifting call. By the time they arrived, the store manager informed them that the suspect had left the scene during the call to central dispatch. While officers were still at the store, a second shoplifting call came in, this time from Rural King.
Rural King associates identified a suspect that was still in the store. When questioned by police, the individual gave the name “Haley Love” and the matching birthdate which came back clean. A second officer went to the suspect’s vehicle to speak with the man she identified as her “boyfriend.” That man, however, told police he was at the store with is wife, Ashley N. Stafford. Police say they warned Stafford that she could be charged for giving false identification to police and gave her a chance to tell the truth. She again gave them the same name.
Both Rural King and the Dollar General declined to press charges for shoplifting, but Stafford was charged with giving false information to police.
By 8:23 p.m. that night, Stafford was back on the street when an officer recognized her from an unrelated active warrant from Muhlenberg County for non-payment of fines. The officer stopped her near her residence, and when asked for her name, she once again allegedly identified herself as Haley Love.
When Central Dispatch provided photos of both Ashley Stafford and Haley Love, Stafford was once again taken into custody. This time she was charged with identity theft.
