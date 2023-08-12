CASA of Midwest Kentucky Inc. has been serving the children of Hopkins County for over 25 years, and is one of the organizations that partners with the United Way of the Coalfield.
CASA Executive Director Daphyne Maddox said CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates, who are volunteers who represent abused children in court to give them a voice.
“CASA volunteers are regular people who speak up for the best interests of abused and neglected children,” she said.
The program was originally under an umbrella but grew and became a standalone non-profit, serving three counties in 2016, five counties in 2020, and six counties in 2021. Those six counties are Crittenden, Henderson, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Union, and Webster counties.
CASA volunteers go through training, are sworn in by a judge, and then assigned to a child involved in a local family court case. Maddox said the volunteers get to know the child or children and learn what their interests are, how they are doing, and who they look up to.
“CASA is assigned by a judge to be an extra set of eyes and ears,” she said. “It is really just an extra person.”
The volunteers check in with the child or children every month to see if they have everything they need, then go back and report that information to the judge. She said the goal of the reports is to shorten the length of the case and get each child to a safe, loving, and permanent home as quickly as possible.
Maddox said the volunteers are meant to be the constant in that child’s life.
“Social workers change. Attorneys change. Their placement changes a lot of times,” she said. “Our goal is for CASA to be that one constant no matter where they go.”
New CASA volunteers complete a 30-hour training course that covers a wide range of topics for the work they will be doing. Once assigned to a child, the volunteer will spend around five to 10 hours a month working on the case.
“CASA volunteers attend regular court hearings, usually once every three months,” said Maddox. “But much of the work is scheduled on their own time, making it a good fit for people working full-time jobs, students in college, and retirees alike.”
Volunteers also complete 12 hours of continuing education every year to stay updated on the complex situations that can happen in court.
“Becoming a CASA volunteer is different from a lot of other volunteer opportunities,” said Maddox. “It requires more commitment and consistency, but it’s also truly rewarding to know the work you put in can change the future for a child and their family.”
She said CASA has partnered with the United Way of the Coalfield for many years through the grants offered at UWC.
“We have been given money to assist in recruiting, screening, and training new volunteers and supervising those volunteers,” said Maddox.“ Every year our grants are a little different [depending on] what we ask for.”
In 2022, CASA served over 130 children with 43 different CASA volunteers across six counties.
“Sadly, we were only able to serve approximately 15% of the children who needed an advocate,” she said.
CASA is currently recruiting for the next training at the end of August. For more information or an application, please visit www.midwestcasa.org/volunteer.
