Grapevine chase with weapon leads to arrest

A convicted felon in Madisonville faces weapon and drug charges after allegedly chasing a man down a street with a firearm.
Police reports say William Matheny, 44, admitted running after a man and firing a BB gun on Grapevine Road shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. But when Matheny allowed officers into his home, they reportedly noticed shell casings from a .22 caliber handgun.
After obtaining a search warrant, police say they discovered a loaded "AR-15-style" rifle in Matheny's home. Ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana reportedly were found as well.
Matheny was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Matheny was arrested in early September on three counts, two of them involving drugs. One police report mentions his home is a suspected drug house.
No court date on the new charges against Matheny had been set Friday morning. The man he pursued was not injured.
