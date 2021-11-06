The Governor’s Scholars Program has been giving high school juniors a chance to experience college early and a chance to make lifelong friends since 1983. High school juniors looking to experience the program need to get their applications completed soon.
Micah Brown, a senior at Hopkins County Central High School, said his time at Morehead State University introduced him to people with different backgrounds from all over the state.
“It really challenges the brain to think outside of the box, to see how other people live, and to try to see things from other sides,” he said.
Camryn LaGrange, a senior at Hopkins County Central High School, said her time at Centre College through GSP opened her eyes to what she wants to do with her life.
“It just made the future very diverse and very bright for me, and it gives me another route and plan for the future,” she said.
Jeannie Morris, a guidance counselor at North, said GSP started as an experiment to bring together the best and brightest students Kentucky had to offer. The students attend a five-week program that pushes them out of their comfort zone so they can be inspired to explore topics, develop leadership skills and shape their character.
She said the students attend the program at no cost and are housed on one of three Kentucky campuses Centre College, Morehead State University, and Bellarmine University.
“Teaching is non-traditional and focuses on immersion of topics and initiates student responsibility, allowing them to begin to make informed decisions about their futures,” said Morris. “Dreams will emerge, ideas will be generated, and leaders developed.”
She said the GSP applications went live in October and are due at the local level in mid-December, where they are blind scored. The top applications are then sent to the state level for the second round of scoring in early January, and the selected applicants are usually informed by mid-April.
“It requires students to obtain teacher and community recommendations, submit test scores, select a focus area, complete a student profile, and develop a writing entry,” said Morris.
The guidance counselor at Hopkins Central, Lauren Wood, said GSP allows students to grow and meet diverse students from across the state.
“They oftentimes develop lasting relationships and make connections they can draw upon throughout their educational and professional careers,” she said.
LaGrange said some of her best friends now are the people she met through GSP.
“It made me really excited for my future, especially the people I was there with,” she said. “It made me very excited to meet more people like them as I grow up and get more involved in what I am going to do with my life.”
Brown added that he also met a lot of great people and students through GSP.
“My professor in my focus area ended up being one of the professors I used to help me get scholarships at Murray State,” he said.
Brown and LaGrange said if any student is interested in GSP at all, they need to apply.
“It is an invaluable experience and one that I can say changed my life,” said LaGrange.
Brown said even just the application process was helpful to him. He said he went back to his application to use it for resumes and scholarship applications.
