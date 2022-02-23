The agenda for the Hopkins County School Board of Education was packed for Tuesday’s meeting; one item was a change to an attendance zone policy.
The change was for how and when students could use the special permission policy to attend a different school than the one they are zoned for.
Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said the change would not take away special permission.
“Any student currently in a school under special permission stays. They are not moved,” he said. “No one is getting moved out of their current school because they are out of special permission.”
The change is connected to building capacity, when a school reaches 90% capacity, no more special permissions will be allowed for the rest of that year.
He explained that as of right now, for next year, Pride Elementary and North Hopkins High School would be two schools that would not allow special permissions because they are at 90% capacity.
Parents have from March 1 to May 1 to apply, which is a two-month window instead of the two-week window they currently have. Parents would also be applying to the Central Office instead of the schools themselves, with the DPP overseeing the applications.
“The principals of the schools still have the ability to review those applications and have input on who is accepted,” said Fleming.
One of the biggest changes is that right now, students have to reapply every year, with the new policy, they would only need to apply once.
“The only time you would have to reapply is if you were transitioning grades and you transition schools,” said Fleming.
The applications will be processed in the order they are received and processed student by student, he said.
“Just because one child got in does not guarantee that another child from that family will get in three for four years later,” said Fleming.
During the meeting, the question was brought up asking what if a student, who has special permission for one school, wants to attend the school they are zoned for.
“They have a legal right to attend the school zone they are in,” said Fleming. “There is no special permission form or anything.”
School board Chairman Steve Faulk said these changes are just a way to make the schools more efficient and effective.
During the meeting, the board also approved the 2021-2022 graduation dates for the high schools.
Hopkins County Schools Academy graduation is set for 6 p.m. at Hopkins County Central High School on Thursday, May 12. Central’s graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at the high school. Madisonville North Hopkins High School’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. at the school on Monday, May 23.
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, the school board:
approved to have
- a designated FEMA application agent to allow to Hopkins County Schools to apply for FEMA money.
- recognized Noah Allen, a stu
- dent at Pride Elementary, with the “Remember Your Why” Award for his leadership and helping to write a grant that would honor those lost during the December tornadoes.
- approved the 2020-2021 comprehensive district improvement plan and diagno
- stics.
- approved the tentative 2022-2023 SBDM allotment for each school.
- approved an increase to adult meal prices per the USDA requirements. Adult breakfasts will now be $2.90 and adult lunch will be $4.85.
- approved payment invoices from Kentucky Technology Trust Fund for Alpha Technologies to Grapevine Elementary for $11,707.30, to Pride Elementary for $12,394.97, and to South Hopkins Middle for $16,918.73 for cable network installation, along with $8,402.63 to Extreme Networks for a five-year license subscription for Access Control Points, and to Integration Partners Corp for $19,753,84 for software support renewal for the 2021-2022 school year.
- approved payment invoices to A&K Construction in the amount of $361,707.33, to Beacon Sales Acquisition, Inc. in the amount of $208,641.90, to Metal Traders, Inc. in the amount of $65,308.86, and to IMI in the amount of $54,826 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
- renewed a twelve month WAN extension agreement with Windstream to provide fiber from the board office to the schools in the district.
- approved the dual credit memorandum with Madisonville Community College for the 2022-2023 school year.
- approved bids for three surplus technology vans to Carter Family Farm, LLC and Joe Groves Painting.
- approved the Ricoh Copier lease agreement for Southside Elementary, Grapevine Elementary and Browning Springs Middle schools.
- approved the donation agreement with Project Friendship to provide shoes and clothing to those in need at no cost.
- approved the 2022-2024 Family Resource Youth Service Center advisory council assurances.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
