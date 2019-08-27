Look up in the sky -- it's a bird, it's plane, no it's the Madisonville North Hopkins Marching Maroons.
Band members dressed as fan-favorite superheroes Saturday at their annual breakfast fundraiser -- which was presented by the MNHHS Band Boosters.
The event was held at the Hopkins County Career & Technology Center and featured guest appearances by Superman, Ironman, Batman, Spider-Man and many more iconic comic book heroes. Among the superheroes were the guests of honor -- Madisonville first responders and officers from the Madisonville Police Department.
"Our kids are the superheroes and
roservers. Our parents are our volunteers in the kitchen, where Catfish Harbor donated sausage biscuits," said Christie Hayes, the secretary of the Executive Band Booster board. "It takes a lot of money to have a band, and it's a year-round thing, not just in marching season. We do whatever we can to raise money, and this event is fun."
During the event, families from all over the area purchased tickets to support the band, said Hayes.
"This year is the first time we offered online tickets, and that took off pretty good," she said before the event. "The sales this year are comparable to last year, but I think we'll have more day of sales this year."
There were over 75 people in attendance, Hayes said, which exceeded her expectations.
"We have so many parents that donated their time, food and buying plates and stuff," said Hayes. "Our parents chip in together."
At the entrance of the event, students waited to seat attendees. One of the ushers was senior Cassie Rodgers, who talked about the upcoming competition year including the Kentucky Music Education Association's new classification system.
"I like it this year, we've got a good group," she said. "I don't want to say I'm concerned about the competition, but it's definitely interesting getting new bands put in our class. We get to take a look at some new competition and see how that's going to match up -- which will give us a new challenge."
KMEA changed its system of classifying high school marching bands in Kentucky for the first time in 14 years. The new system, which still uses the five classes (1A to 5A), now awards points to schools based on the size of their school and size of their band. The old system relied solely on the size of the school, said Randy Adams, the Marching Maroons' director.
"You're awarded 10 points, split between school size and the size of your band," said Adams. "Five points for school size, being a 4A school, we received four points, and we have one of the larger bands in the state this year -- so we saw five points in that area for the total of nine."
Most of the bands that have been in the 4A class are still in it this year, said Adams. However, there were new additions, he said, which will make the classification very competitive.
"This year, there are 18 bands that are in Class 4A that are in the state. Out of the last five years, when you look at state championships, 10 of the 18 bands have been a state finalist," Adams said. "So Class 4A is really rough, probably the toughest class out of the box."
Looking forward to what this year holds, Adams said the Marching Maroons aren't going to let this new classification intimidate them. He fully expects the Madisonville to be at the state finals in October at Western Kentucky University.
