Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Tyler S. Bivens, 20, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear in Muhlenberg County and a parole violation in Hopkins County.
• Ashley R. Moore, 38, of White Plains was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Woodburne M. Moore, 38, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Kenneth T. Murphy, 63, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Phillip W. Shelton, 44, of Henderson was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County, non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County and non-payment of court costs/fines in Henderson County.
• Jacob M. Wagner, 23, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with first-degree bail jumping and two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.