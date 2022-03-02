Local middle school and high school academic teams have now wrapped up their annual Governor’s Cup Regional events, with local students turning in some top scores.
Overall High School
1. UHA
2. Dawson Springs
3. Heritage Christian Academy
4. Logan County
5. Hopkins County Central
6. Trigg County
7. Madisonville
8. Butler County
9. Russellville
Quick Recall
1. UHA
2. Logan County
3. Dawson Springs
FPS
1. Heritage Christian Academy
2. Trigg County
3. Hopkins Central
Math
1. Gabe Workman — Dawson Springs
2. Curtis Bides — Madisonville
3. Laruen Sisk — UHA
Science
1. Lauren Sisk — UHA
2. Aidan Hughes — Logan County
3. Hanah Williams — Trig County
Social Studies
1. Joseph Wiggleton — Heritage Christian Academy
2. Matthew Taylor — Logan County
3. Peyton Porupski — UHA
Language Arts
1. Sam Adams — Dawson Springs High School
2. Kimberly Burbage — Dawson Springs
3. Avery Buntin — Dawson Springs
Arts and Humanities
1. Luke Humphries — UHA
2. Sam Cotthoff -UHA
3. Avery Buntin — Dawson Springs
Composition
1. Lauren Sisk — UHA
2. Evelyn Cottgoff — UHA
3. Micah Brown — Hopkins Central
In the Region 2 Middle School rankings, it was James Madison Middle School taking top honors.
Overall Middle School
1. James Madison
2. UHA
3. Browning Springs
4. Christian County Middle
5. Heritage Christian Academy
6. Muhlenberg South Middle
7. South Hopkins Middle
8. Caldwell County Middle
9. Trigg County Middle
10. Todd County Middle
11. Hopkinsville Middle
Quick Recall
1. UHA
2. BSMS
3, MSMS
FPS
1. Heritage Christian Academy
2. SHMS
3. JMMS
Math
1. Jackson Flynn — UHA
2. Michael Starhl — BSMS
3. Rylan Murphy — Christian
Science
1. Rylan Murphy — Christian
2. Carson Smith — JMMS
3. Jaden Heath — BSMS
Social Studies
1. Garrett Lambert — MSMS
2. Avery Crane — JMMS
3. Lacey Paige — Christian
Language Arts
1. Aidan Arp — JMMS
2. Jillian McCourt — UHA
2. Lexi Lyon — Heritage Christian
Arts and Humanities
1. Aidan Arp — JMMS
2. Lacey Paige — Christian
3. Matthew Brantley — JMMS
Composition
1. Lennon Wyatt — UHA
2. Aliyah Strahl — BSMS
3. Payton Simmons — Caldwell
