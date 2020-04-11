The man accused of murdering two brothers in Madisonville this week was bound over to a grand jury Friday.
District Court aides say Judge David Massamore kept the bond for Jeremy R. Wicks, 35, unchanged at $1 million dollars cash. Reporters were not allowed to watch the arraignment hearing because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting public access to the Judicial Center. But Wicks reportedly appeared by video from the Hopkins County Jail.
Wicks is charged with shooting and killing Elvis and Joseph Gipson at a home on Hodge Street. Police found the victims’ bodies Monday morning and reported they were shot in the head. Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said Friday that autopsy results may not be available for at least two months.
A third man, Gunner Madison, who was wounded is now in an Evansville hospital, according to his uncle, who described his condition Friday as “very serious.”
“Gunner was shot in the head and the neurologist stated the bullet had passed all the way through his brain,” Aaron Spiess said in an email. He added that surgeons successfully removed skull fragments from his brain Thursday.
“He will probably be bed-ridden for the rest of his life,” Spiess said.
The date of the next grand jury session is unclear due to court health restrictions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.