Curneal resigns from Chamber; search committee will seek successor

Just 18 months into her position as president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leslie Curneal has resigned, according to Board Chair Elizabeth Oldham.
Curneal joined the Chamber in July 2018 when she replaced interim-director Joe Blue. She has accepted a position as a human resources coordinator for Ahlstrom-Munksjo in Madisonville.
Oldham, who announced the resignation in an email to the full board on Monday, said Curneal will remain in her role with the Chamber until Jan. 10, 2020.
"Leslie has demonstrated positive leadership during her time as president and worked hard to make improvements for the betterment of our members and the community. We wish her well in her future endeavors," Oldham said in a news release on the Chamber's website.
Curneal said she looks
See Curneal/Page A3
back on her time with the Chamber as enjoyable and productive.
"It has been an honor to work with and represent such a great community organization," she said. "During my time with the Chamber, we have worked together to improve membership benefits, strengthen relationships, streamline processes and build a foundation for the future work of the newly established retail committee. I am incredibly proud of the spirit of teamwork among the staff, board of directors, volunteers and members.The Chamber is poised for continued growth, and I wish everyone much success."
A search committee will be formed to begin the process of hiring Curneal's successor, said Oldham.
