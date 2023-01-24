Madisonville Fire Department reported to a call about a potential gas leak at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School just before the start of school on Monday.
A report from MFD reports that a teacher told fire fighters that she had arrived at the school that morning to find the ovens of one of the stoves in the home economics room open. She stated that she turned off the gas a turned on the exhaust fan to vent the room.
