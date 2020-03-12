When Lucille Cavanah Parker was just 2 years old, the Polio epidemic was raging and she, along with her older sister, was affected. Parker, on her right side and her sister on both sides.
The doctor said Parker’s brain would be damaged; however, that did not happen. She graduated from high school and was the salutatorian with the second-highest GPA.
Parker married her husband Larman Parker in 1935. They had two daughters, Joyce and Phyllis. Parker kept the books for her husband’s business. They also had three granddaughters, Tammy, Ellen and Paige.
Parker was very active in her daughter’s school activities and PTA. She was also active in the community and her church. She was selected as the Lions’ Club “Woman of the Year” and also was the “Polio Woman of the Year” for 1959-60.
Her husband passed away in 1962, thus leaving her a widow.
She secured a job at Trover Clinic as a cashier and an appointment secretary and worked there for many years.
When Polio Syndrome came back, but in a weaker stage, she quit her job and moved in with her mother, Goldie Cavanah.
At that time, Parker started tutoring children after school and was a notary for many years. She was unable to walk alone; she used a four-legged stool in the home to get around.
Parker died in 1997 while a resident at Ridgewood Nursing Home. She is buried at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Information provided by Judy B. Adkins’ 2018 edition of “Some Women of Note from Hopkins County, Kentucky” from the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
