The number of recovered coronavirus cases in Hopkins County is up. But state health officials have yet to explain why one number suddenly went down.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services releases reports each day on coronavirus cases at long-term care and congregate facilities. On Friday and Sunday, it showed 15 “current positive” cases among the residents at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. On Monday, the number dropped to one.
The Messenger asked the CHFS Tuesday what led to the change. No reply was received by our Tuesday night deadline.
Tuesday’s state long-term care report still showed one active case involving a Ridgewood Terrace resident, as well as one involving a staff member.
Ridgewood Terrace now is allowing resident visits again, but with strict rules. Its Facebook page has pictures of a “visiting box” with Plexiglas, so residents on one side can see relatives and friends on the other side. The visits are by appointment only.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported three new recoveries from COVID-19 Tuesday. The number of recovered patients now is 184 out of 222. The virus is blamed in 31 deaths.
The state count for Hopkins County is higher, at 224. State and county numbers have clashed often since the pandemic reached Kentucky in March.
State records show six Hopkins County facilities received COVID-19 surveys during April and May. All of them either were in compliance with infection control regulations, or had no deficient practices.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.