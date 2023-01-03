DSC_7215.JPG

Caution tape blocked the entrance to the northside Burger King in Madisonville on Tuesday after firefighters say a fire sparked by a lightening strike caused heavy damage at the restaurant.

 Matt Hughes

Yellow caution tape blocked the entrance to Burger King on Chelsea Drive in Madisonville on Tuesday. Fire fighters say the restaurant was damaged heavily in the early morning hours following a fire that was sparked by a lightening strike.

Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said the building was struck by lightening at around midnight, but employees working at the restaurant were not aware of the fire for some time.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.