Yellow caution tape blocked the entrance to Burger King on Chelsea Drive in Madisonville on Tuesday. Fire fighters say the restaurant was damaged heavily in the early morning hours following a fire that was sparked by a lightening strike.
Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said the building was struck by lightening at around midnight, but employees working at the restaurant were not aware of the fire for some time.
“Immediately after the lightening strike, they started experiencing a few small problems,” he said. “Their headsets stopped working and the signs started to malfunction. But they did not know there was a fire.”
Even when the building’s power went out a few minutes later, Dunning said the employees still did not know they had a problem. At that time, a severe thunderstorm was pounding Madisonville with heavy rains, thunder and lightening, and employees believed it was a weather related power outage. It was not until smoke began to fill the building that they knew something else was wrong.
Employees notified 911 of the fire at 12:21 a.m., and the first fire truck arrived on the scene at 12:25 a.m. By the smoke was already billowing from the building. The lightening strike was believed to have sparked the fire in the kitchen area between the drop ceiling and the roof. By the time fire fighters arrived, it is believed to have been burning for nearly half an hour.
“The fire had a big head start on us,” he said. “Those drop ceilings are good at concealing fire.”
Although the building itself looks rather normal from the outside, Dunning says the inside sustain considerable damage. He said that in addition to direct damage from the lightening strike and the fire itself, fire fighting efforts to save the building caused even more damage, both from water and from other equipment required to reach the flames.
“That building was built in the 1970s and its been remodeled multiple times,” he said. “That created a lot of hidden spaces. We had to use chainsaws to open up some spots to get to the fire.”
For the moment Burger King remains closed, and it will be for some time as the owners determine if the structure can be salvaged.
“I can say that that building will not open anytime soon,” Dunning said.
Some 21 firefighters representing all four city fire departments responded. Multiple volunteer departments were also on the scene utilizing water tankers due to the city’s ongoing water pressure issues created by recent winter weather.
The fire comes just over two weeks after fire fighters were dispatched to the restaurant on Dec. 16 due to a report from a customer about large amounts of smoke coming from the building. A release from the fire department in that case said that the smoke resulted from a malfunctioning vent fan over the boiler. That fire is not believed to be related to this incident.
