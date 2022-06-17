For the first time since COVID-19, United Way of the Coalfield was able to hold a Day of Caring at the Salvation Army on Wednesday, with employees from several businesses from across Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties came out to volunteer their time to help the Salvation Army.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said the Salvation Army has been neglected for a while, and if United Way could not get support through donations, then they would get it through volunteers.
“Massive changes are happening at the Salvation Army,” he said. “We have the benefit of people who actually want to go out and volunteer and do something to make a difference.”
Several big businesses were there donating not only money, but their time as well; First United Bank, Tennessee Valley Authority, Owensboro Health, GE Aviation Madisonville, Hopkins County Jail, and the City of Madisonville.
Volunteers were outside beginning at 7 a.m. working to power wash the buildings, cleaning out gutters, removing small trees and bushes from in front of The Salvation Army Store, removing a small fence, site cleanup, building cardboard food boxes for senior meals, and restocking shelves with snacks for the Regional Homeless Shelter.
“To be able to actually do it is incredible,” said Howerton. “It is an honor to be able to serve us and be served by them.”
Major Mike Good, with The Salvation Army, said they have a lot of property, and trying to keep up with it all along with staff and funding is difficult.
“Just them coming together today, all the agencies, it means the world to us,” he said. “We have been wanting to get these projects done. We just didn’t have the help to do it.”
Along with being a major supporter of United Way of the Coalfield, GE Aviation Madisonville not only had volunteers at The Salvation Army on Wednesday, but also paid to fix up the playground, add new equipment, and rubber mulch.
Jennifer Hatcher, with GE Aviation, said GE put in the playground about 15 years ago and did some touch-ups over the years, but it needed a good renovation.
“We want to make sure we have a safe place, a safe environment for anyone that visits the Salvation Army, whether that is through their church services, or their homeless shelter or just coming in to work for the day,” she said.
Good said the updates to the playground will be a big help safety-wise for the kids. They plan on having a day camp next month, so it will be great for the kids.
The Day of Caring is important because the community depends on United Way to help nonprofits get the resources and support they need to make the community a better place.
“We are honored to be able to be a part of a community outreach like this,” said Hatcher.
The Hopkins County Jail worked on tearing out the trees next to the store, cleaning gutters, and helping GE work on the playground.
Good said the trees were causing the side of the store building to rot, so getting the trees out of the way will help make improvements easier.
Other businesses like First United Bank, Tennessee Valley Authority, and Owensboro Health helped make and fill boxes for senior citizens. Owensboro Health also paid for lunch on Wednesday for all volunteers during Day of Caring.
Howerton said Tennessee Valley Authority also donated $1,500 to United Way and the Salvation Army for the first time.
“This has been an incredible end to our year,” he said. “We are so happy and thankful for all the support we are getting from the community.”
Good and Howerton said they wanted to thank all of the volunteers that came out to help.
The United Way drew for the half-pot raffle at 2 p.m. yesterday, and the winner will receive $242.50. They currently have another raffle going on, where the winner will win a grill. More information can be found on their website, https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/, and by clicking on the bright green Raffle button on the right side of the page.
