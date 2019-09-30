The two candidates running for Kentucky governor will participate in a forum as the program for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The event will be held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Paducah Bank is the sponsor.
The luncheon event is being held instead of the chamber's monthly breakfast and will be aired live on WPSD Local 6 during its noon news hour. Attendees must pre-register to attend. The doors will open at 11 a.m. The program will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost to attend is $20.
The program will feature Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear. Todd Faulkner, WPSD Local 6 Evening News anchor, will be the moderator. The gubernatorial candidates will answer questions from a media panel comprised of Jennifer Horbelt, WPSD Local 6 Evening News co-anchor; Joshua Roberts, Paducah Sun assistant editor; Greg Dunker, WKYX-WKYQ Radio; and Ryland Barton, WKMS National Public Radio.
Bevin, 52, is the Republican candidate and currently serving as the 62nd governor of Kentucky. He and his wife, Glenna, have nine children. He is a U.S. Army veteran and small business owner. He is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and upon graduation he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army, ultimately rising to the rank of captain. He spent four years on active duty with primary responsibilities as the 5th Mechanized Infantry Division Artillery's counterfire officer.
Beshear, 41, is serving as the 50th attorney general of Kentucky and is the Democratic nominee for governor. He and his wife, Britainy, have two children. He is the son of Steve Beshear, the 61st governor of Kentucky. He is an attorney and graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.
Attendees are asked to follow these guidelines:
• No campaign banners, brochures, buttons, pins or other campaign materials or promotion activities will be permitted by attendees.
• Supporters must be respectful and courteous. No unruly behavior will be allowed. Those who do not follow these rules will be asked to leave.
• The audience will be asked to remain silent during the forum and to refrain from responding to any candidate's answers or comments.
Attendees who are not a Chamber Power Card holder should make reservations by noon Tuesday online at paducahchamber.org, email info@paducahchamber.org or call the chamber at 270-443-1746.
