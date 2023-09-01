Wednesday night people across the country looked to the skies for the appearance of a rare sight, what is commonly known as a super blue moon, something that isn’t expected to grace the night sky again for 14 years.
The event happens only when three different stages of the moon occur all at once: a full moon, a supermoon and a blue moon.
Everyone is familiar with a full moon, or new moon as it is also known. That is when the full shape of the moon is visible in the night sky. But what about the other two?
A blue moon is when you have two full moons in a single month. The moon’s complete cycle around the earth is 29.5 days, or just a little shorter than one full month, so this happens a few times per year.
The supermoon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time it is full. This makes it appear both bigger and brighter in the night sky that normal. A suppermoon on occurs a couple of times per year.
The convergence of all three events in even more rate, with the earth usually going decades without seeing a super blue moon. NASA says the next chance to see one will be in both January and March of 2037.
According to NASA.gov, Wednesday super blue moon was about 17% larger and 30% brighter than the other full moons we have seen in 2023.
Wednesday lunar event was also a little more unique because the moon wasn’t the only star of the event. Although a lot of people didn’t notice it due to the brightness and size of the moon, the planet Saturn was also visible just after the moon rose over the horizon. The ringed planet was just above and to the right of the moon and can be seen in many of the photos of the super blue moon.
