Halfway through the campaign year, United Way of the Coalfield is slowly making progress towards their annual goal, already having had $47,170 pledged already.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said their goal this year is to raise $200,000. Thanks to the Caddy Shack campaign kick-off and several individual business campaigns, they have already reached 23.59% of the goal.
“We should make it,” he said.
United Way supports several programs through 14 partner agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
“The work they do, the programs that we are supporting, make a difference,” said Howerton.
All the money raised through the 2022-2023 campaign year will go to fund programs through partner agencies next year.
UWC Board President and employee of GE Aviation Madisonville, Jennifer Hatcher, said the campaign has been going very well so far. They have reached out to residents through letters and businesses about donating to United Way of the Coalfield.
“We really encourage other businesses to do a campaign week or a campaign day at their businesses,” she said.
GE does a campaign week the last week of October and was able to raise over $10,000 from employee activities, not including the employee pledges.
United Way has several other businesses that will hold campaigns throughout the rest of this year but always encourages other businesses to have a workforce employee campaign to support United Way.
Hatcher said if any business wants to have Don Howerton or herself talk about United Way to employees or wants help starting a campaign, they can always reach out.
“We would be happy to help,” she said.
For more information on how to support United Way, call the office at 270-821-3170.
