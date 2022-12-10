Halfway through the campaign year, United Way of the Coalfield is slowly making progress towards their annual goal, already having had $47,170 pledged already.

UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said their goal this year is to raise $200,000. Thanks to the Caddy Shack campaign kick-off and several individual business campaigns, they have already reached 23.59% of the goal.

