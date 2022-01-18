Hoping to bring a smile to patients and their families, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has added a Happy Wheels cart.
The Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley and the local McDonald’s franchise to enhance hospitality for patients and their loved ones.
Director of Philanthropy Austin Elliott said they are excited to bring the cart to Madisonville.
“We are always focused on finding ways to improve the patient experience,” he said. “We are able to do this free of charge, and our hope is that these small tokens can meet basic needs and help to provide a simple reminder that our hospital and our staff support each patient and their family, especially during difficult times.”
Each cart will be equipped with beverages, snacks, small toys, and puzzle books. The Hospitality a la Carte program is free of charge.
Local McDonald’s franchise owners Chris and Emily McEnaney will provide cups and coffee.
“This was a natural fit for us,” said Chris McEnaney. “The Ronald McDonald House charity has always meant very much to me. My family and I have worked with them a lot in the past, and now we are able to take something that will always have a big place in our hearts and bring it into our own community to benefit our friends, our family, and our neighbors.”
He said they are very excited to see the cart come to fruition and begin to be offered to those undergoing challenging times or those welcoming new lives into the world.
Elliott said it came about when the hospital foundation was looking for creative ways to partner with local businesses and existing charities to continue impacting the community.
“We felt that this was a good fit for our hospital,” he said. “Whether we provide a cup of coffee to a family member who is standing vigil beside a loved one’s hospital bed or a new mom who is working through exhaustion following labor and delivery. We hope to let every person that walks through our doors know that we care.”
This will be the first Kentucky location for the Happy Wheels cart. The charity has helped establish the program in five Indiana hospitals and will now be entering the Bluegrass area.
