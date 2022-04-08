In an attempt to broaden the horizons of its students, staff and the community as a whole, Madisonville Community College will be hosting an International Cultural Festival later this month.
The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 in the Quad behind the Beshear Education Center on the north campus.
James Bowles, the director of Cultural Diversity at MCC, said the festival is a way for the college to educate their students, staff, and the community about other countries. It is put on by the Cultural Diversity Committee at MCC
“We know we live in a global society, and we just want to promote an understanding of different people to help us coexist with other people and build a better future,” he said.
The event will start with an international flag ceremony with flags from 40 different countries.
“We want to make this opening very special to recognize those countries,” said Bowles.
Community and college volunteers will be presenting the flags during the ceremony, and some of them will have booths set up to showcase various countries. He said there are about 10 to 12 booths reserved already.
“They are going to talk to people about the different countries they are representing,” said Bowles.
A professor at the college will have a booth set up to talk to students about opportunities to study abroad.
“They can travel to other countries and actually learn about those cultures,” said Bowles.
Dr. Allen Scott will be speaking on Global Awareness from 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. He said Scott will be presenting on global matters that people should be aware of.
The festival will also have dance performances by the Evansville Int’l Folk Dancers from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Sankofa African Drum and Dance beginning at 1 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Acropolis and Vansauwa’s Tacos and Vegan Eats will be set up near the festival. Acropolis is out of Evansville and gives customers a chance to try authentic Greek food. Vansauwa’s is out of Hopkinsville and is a take on Caribbean cuisine.
“We want to make this event festive. We want it to be fun. We want it to be educational, and we want it to be meaningful,” said Bowles.
Although the event takes place on the college’s north campus, members of the community are encouraged to come out, he said.
“To have this great event and not have people see this, I think would be a missed opportunity,” said Bowles.
For more information on the event or to ask about setting up a booth, contact James Bowles at james.bowles@kctcs.edu.
