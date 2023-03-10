Jaimee Paul and Leif Shires, as part of The Coffee Series, will make their way back to the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, center stage, Saturday, March 18, 2023 for a 7 p.m. show.
Jaimee and Leif are internationally acclaimed artists who make old songs shine with the luster of a current radio hit. Jaimee began as a first-call studio singer, then sang live as backing vocalist for the likes of Wynonna and Kelly Clarkson. Leif’s career has flourished working with artists as varied as Kelly Clarkson, Jack White, Shania Twain, Barry Gibb and Wanda Jackson. Leif and Jaimee continue to keep legacies alive, while having fun and reinventing the classics for a new generation of music enthusiasts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.