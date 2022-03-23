MadCity DIY Crafts studio, located in Madisonville, has been offering “Toddler Tuesdays” for the past few months, every other Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. With the growing popularity, there have been many requests to add a second time slot.
“We have had several ask if we would offer a evening session for Toddler Tuesdays and we would absolutely love to,” owner Katie Doran said. “March 29, at 5p.m., we will host our first Toddler Tuesday PM session. We will read the same book and make the same craft as the morning session.”
According to Doran, spaces have been filling up so it is very important if you are seriously interested to register in advance. The book slated for March 29 is called Pip and Squeak, and the associated craft will give the children the opportunity to paint maracas. After the reading and craft children will have play time and can enjoy purchased snacks id desired.
If you register online the price is $13, or pay $15 at the door day of. Snackle Tackles and meal options are able to be added to your package if you choose to do so. Older siblings are welcome to come and choose a project off the DIY wall if they would like to join in on the crafting fun.
For more information, or to register in advance visit, madcitycrafts.com and visit the Toddler Tuesday p.m. session option.
