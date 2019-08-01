Through sheer will, determination and a little bit of good luck, White Plains received nearly $100,000 Wednesday in state funding to be used for repairing the city's aging infrastructure.
"We were very consistent about staying on top of receiving this funding," said Mayor Joshua Slaton. "I actually stumbled upon this by accident."
See Funds/Page A3
Gray Tomblyn II, state commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid, along with field representative Mark Welch and State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty joined city and county officials at City Hall for the announcement.
"Governor Bevin, when he appointed me last year, made it very clear that I was working with local officials, especially in rural areas to address infrastructure needs," said Tomblyn, "There is limited funding at the local level and there is limited funding at the state level, and we just have to maximize on the funding that we do have to try to do the best we can."
The money given to White Plains is appropriated by the legislature through the transportation cabinet and can be used for economic development or certain projects, including infrastructure, said Tomblyn.
Slaton said he called the state looking for a grant to help fix a road, and the person he spoke with told him that she would send over all of the paperwork and he needed to fill it out and return it. The paperwork he was given was for the discretionary funding award.
White Plains has a number of projects that they plan to address, thanks to the funding, said Slaton.
"We will be repaving Mill Street and Old Nortonville-White Plains Road and replacing the culvert bridge on South Church Street," he said. "That will free up some funding on our side where we can get some other roads taken care of at the same time."
The funds will become immediately available to White Plains after the state gets the memorandum of agreement back, which should take no less than a week, said Tomblyn.
"I'd just like to say that I appreciate the investment," said Prunty, "I know they try to manage fiscally around here, and this is going to free White Plains up to be able to get some land that's not developed and try to get more houses, more citizens, build their tax base and keep moving forward."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.