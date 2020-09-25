Five organizations have been chosen to receive funding from the United Way of the Coalfield and the Heidi Badgett Endowment Fund.
“The United Way of the Coalfield is honored once again to support the Heidi Badgett Endowment Fund,” said Don Howerton, executive director of the United Way of the Coalfield. “Since May of 2000, we have worked to address the health and educational needs of children and their families in Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties.”
The five organizations are Court Appointed Student Advocates for Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties with $11,600, Light of Chance in Hopkins County with $4,880, The Learning Center in Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg for $4,500, Impact Mentoring in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties for $500 and The Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Hopkins county for $5,000.
“Part of the foundation agreement is to address the health and educational needs of children and their families in Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties and all those organizations address that,” said Howerton.
There were eight applications for the funding this year, as opposed to last year’s 13 applications, Howerton said. The committee looks at all the applications and scores them based on the health and educational needs of the children and their families, what organizations are most in need and what the community needs.
Howerton said they try to pick organizations that do the most with the least.
Organizations can receive funding two years in a row, but have to sit out one year to allow another organization to receive funding.
