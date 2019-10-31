Precinct changes await Hopkins County voters

If you're in the habit of voting in Hopkins County, one habit might need to change next week. Several polling places will be in new locations.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern broke the news of an 11-precinct shuffle in The Messenger in early September. With Election Day now five days away, Cloern's office hopes to prevent any confusion.
"Most of them are in the Grapevine area," Cloern said at a recent Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting. Two of the 11 changes are in the Nebo area.
The list of changes includes two precincts, which essentially are swapping locations with each other. Cloern said they were out of order for several years.
"It used to be the Legion site," Cloern said Wednesday -- referring to the American Legion post near Princeton Road. "But it became no longer available."
So the location swap should make the territories closer to the places where the voting occurs.
In other cases, precincts are being combined at a single location, such as the Ballard Convention Center. Cloern says that doesn't save her office any money but reflects a national trend toward centralized voting locations.
"My thinking is that we're offering flexibility in how people can vote -- central locations as well as local precincts," Cloern said.
Absentee voting remains an option for voters who meet specific criteria. They either must be away
from their home county on Election Day, advanced in age or disabled, serving in the military or a military dependent.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cloern said 158 mail-in absentee ballots had reached her office, while 186 people had walked in to vote.
"That's typical for this point" in an election year, she said.
Cloern said the clerk's office in downtown Madisonville has extended hours for walk-in absentee voters from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Friday and Monday. The office also will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
The shifted precincts, with their old names, are:
• Charleston 32 -- moved to West Hopkins Accelerated School. Old Charleston School and the volunteer fire station no longer could be used.
• Earlington 9 -- moved to West Kentucky Archery Complex. The territory now is closer to the polling place.
• East Charleston 41 -- moved to West Hopkins Accelerated School. Old Charleston School and the volunteer fire station no longer could be used.
• Elks 47 -- moved to West Broadway School. The territory now is closer to the polling place.
• Fairgrounds 22 -- moved to Ballard Convention Center. No explanation was listed, but a different precinct is moving there as well.
• Grapevine 11 -- moved to the West Kentucky Archery Complex. The family life center could no longer be used.
• Grapevine 12 -- moved to Jesse Stuart Elementary School. The territory now is closer to the polling place.
• Grapevine 13 -- moved to West Kentucky Archery Complex. The family life center could no longer be used.
• Jesse Stuart 14 -- moved to Ballard Convention Center. The territory now is closer to the polling place.
• West Broadway 36 -- moved to Pride Elementary School. The territory now is closer to the polling place.
• West Broadway 43 -- moved to Elks Lodge 875. The territory now is closer to the polling place.
You can check your exact polling location online at elect.ky.gov.
