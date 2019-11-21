Man with hatchet accused of spitting on police officers

A Madisonville man is accused of using a hatchet to steal a snack from a convenience store, then spitting on officers during his arrest.
A police report says John Lyon, 35, was spotted with the hatchet at a store on East Center Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He went from there to the Ideal Market down the street, where he reportedly took a bag of Cheetos and refused to pay for them.
After police arrested Lyon, he reportedly spat on an officer in the back seat of a cruiser. This is considered a criminal offense because of the risk of spreading disease.
Lyon was taken to the Hopkins County Jail, where he reportedly spat on more officers while sitting on a bench. The report added that Lyon also threatened to "come back and blow everyone up."
Lyon was charged with two counts of third-degree assault of a peace officer with communicable bodily fluid, third-degree terroristic threatening, theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting, public intoxication and failure to appear in Trigg County.
Lyon is held on $2,121 total cash bond. His arraignment is scheduled for next Wednesday.
