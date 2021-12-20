Madisonville First United Methodist Church on Center St. will host “Comfort and Joy,” a special concert to benefit relief efforts surrounding the Dec. 10 tornado that affected a large portion of Hopkins County.
The event will be held Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. in the main sanctuary of the church. A special offering will be taken during the concert to help those recovering from the tragic storms.
“This is a concert to support our community by sharing a quality of classic music to comfort the community and by raising [an] offering for the Tornado Relief Fund,” said Heejung Park, concert organizer and musical director for the church.
Park will be joined by tenor Jonghyun Park, soprano Sorae Kim, and cellist Eunae Jin, all highly decorated in their respective fields.
Selections will include popular favorites such as “You Raise Me Up” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The concert will also feature an Americana medley, “My Old Kentucky Home,” and “Amazing Grace.”
Classical pieces will include works by Schubert, Beethoven, and Schumann.
The concert is free and open to the public.
