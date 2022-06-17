Many local businesses and government offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 in honor of Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday. Juneteeth is actually on June 19, which falls on a Sunday this year.
Offices of the city of Madisonville will be closed on Monday. All trash and recycling routes will run on a one-day delay next week.
Most banks have also advertised their intention of closing o Monday.
Officially declared as a holiday last June, the origins of Juneteenth go all the way back to 1863.
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln went into effect on January 1, 1863 declaring the end of slavery in the confederate states that had seceded from the Union. At that time those states did not recognize Lincoln’s authority, so the proclamation did not take effect until each of those state’s had been occupied by the Union Army.
The last came on June 19, 1865 when 2,000 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX. The army declared the more than 250,000 enslaved black people living in Texas free, bringing an end to slavery in the United States.
